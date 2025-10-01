1xBet and Paris Saint-Germain extend partnership for 3 more seasons

The global betting company has extended its cooperation with Paris Saint-Germain, retaining the status of the Club’s official partner for the next three seasons.

The partnership between 1xBet and Paris Saint-Germain has already demonstrated its effectiveness, and the new agreement is a natural continuation of this successful collaboration.

Over the years of working together, Paris Saint-Germain has further strengthened its position in world football. 2024/2025 saw Paris Saint-Germain complete a historic season, with major success both on the national and international level.

In turn, 1xBet expanded its customer base and strengthened its global presence.

Over the coming seasons, 1xBet will keep the status of the Official Betting Partner, and its logo will be featured on LED boards and 3D carpets visible at the international level.

The partnership also includes the creation of joint content for Paris Saint-Germain’s social networks and other digital platforms.

In addition, 1xBet will regularly engage legendary players of the French club in its activities, offering unique experiences for fans and 1xBet partners.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with 1xBet, a global brand that shares our ambition for innovation and international growth. Together, we have already achieved remarkable milestones, and this renewed agreement will allow us to engage our worldwide fan base further, create unique experiences, and continue to build on Paris Saint-Germain’s incredible momentum on and off the pitch,” said Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer, Paris Saint-Germain.

"For 1xBet , the partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is of strategic importance. Extending the agreement reflects stability and mutual trust. We are proud to have been part of the club’s great achievements in recent years and are confident that even more successes lie ahead," a 1xBet representative commented.

