603 more cases were reported over the same time, bringing the total to number of cases to 13353.

Of the new recoveries, 562 were in home-based care while 120 were discharged from health facilities across the nation.

603 more cases were reported over the same time, bringing the total to number of cases to 13353.

Nairobi led with the highest number of cases at 441, followed by Kiambu (44), Mombasa (22)Nakuru (17), Kilifi (10) Machakos (6), Kisii (6) Makueni (5), Murang'a (3) and Nyeri (2).

Kisumu, Kwale, Lamu, Narok, Tharaka Nithi and Uasin Gishu reported a case each.

9 people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 234.

Total recoveries stand at 5122.