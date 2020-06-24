Sixty four people were on Wednesday afternoon arrested while attempting to sneak into the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

The arrested included 48 pedestrians and 16 drivers who attempted to issue a bribe to police officers manning the road block at the Blue Post Hotel Thika.

Security officers have this week been on the look out after a recent investigative expose which showed blatant violations of the cessation of movement order.

The cunning strategy used includes using a vehicle to the town closest to the manning block and walking across the block to take another vehicle after crossing.

Some other commuters have also been reported to use boda boda transport to access informal routes which allow them to circumvent the road blocks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 6th extended the cessation of movement order in the Nairobi Metropolitan area for a period of 30 days which will lapse on 6th of July.