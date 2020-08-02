Kenya has recorded 690 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 22053.

This is after 5393 samples were tested over the same period with the total number of tests done standing at 315723.

58 patients were also discharged from various hospitals and home-based care after being declared free from the virus.

Total recoveries currently stand at 8477.

5 people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, raising the fatalities to 369.

Of the new cases, … are Kenyans while… are foreigners.

492 of the new infections are males while the rest (198) are females.

Nairobi continues to lead with 535 cases in today’s report.