976 test positive for Covid-19 as 10 die

According to a statement from Health CS the positivity rate is now 14.2%.

From the cases 939 are Kenyans while 37 are foreigners. 468 are males while 508 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 99 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 198,935 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,103,997.

Today 969 patients have recovered from the disease with 856 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 113 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 187,563 out of which 149,755 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,808 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record 3 audits in the months of March, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,882.

A total of 1,276 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,613 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

172 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen.

51 patients are under observation. Another 395 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 349 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of July 26th 2021, a total of 1,682,899 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,049,847 while second doses are 633,052.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 60.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.3%.