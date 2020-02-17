Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi as added his voice on the ongoing scandal that has dragged Deputy President William Ruto's name in a multi-billion con ring that has seen investors lose billions in fake military tenders.

Ruto's ally, former Cabinet Minister Rashid Echesa is accused of masterminding a con game where he allegedly convinced some foreign investors to pay him millions of shillings on the promise he would facilitate a Sh39 billion tender to supply military equipment.

Echesa was on Friday arrested shortly after leaving Ruto's Harambee Anex office where he had taken the investors in what was to be a meeting with the DP.

On Sunday, Ruto confirmed that Echesa and the investors visited his office for a total of twenty three minutes but denied being part of the scam.

The DP challenged detectives to investigate the people involved in the scam that was said to have gone on for more than three months.

The move, however, drew criticism with Ngunyi becoming the latest public figure to fault Ruto's strategy.

"A RUMOUR is never BELIEVED until it is DENIED. 23 MINUTES is an ADMISSION that Ruto HOSTED the arms dealers. And the CONMEN. Pointing to other meetings at DOD is a DIVERSION. End of DISCUSSION!" the political analyst said.

Ngunyi's tweet came shortly after the DCI stormed the DP's office where they are currently interviewing staff who came into contact with the suspected scammers.