A Kenyan activist has been arrested over two widely circulated posters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Edwin Kiama was on Tuesday evening apprehended and taken to the Central Police Station in Nairobi County.

According to initial reports, the activist had not been informed of the charges against him.

Boniface Mwangi, however, confirmed that Mr Kiama was being held on offences under the Cybercrimes Act.

"Activist Edwin Kiama was arrested last evening. He's being taken to court this morning on cyber crime offences. The police are accusing him of making the below public notice asking the world to stop lending money to Kenya. The money Uhuruto borrows is stolen. #ReleaseKiama," Mwangi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Activist Edwin Kiama

The posters have been used in the ongoing online campaign against the approval of a Sh255 billion loan for Kenya from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The anti-loan campaign has seen over 200,000 Kenyans sign a petition in protest of the loan and the President Kenyatta administration.

Widely circulated poster of President Uhuru Kenyatta