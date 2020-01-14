President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday announced address to the nation from State House Mombasa.

In the changes, President Kenyatta nominated former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe to take over as CS for Health.

PS Betty Maina was promoted and nominated to become the new CS for Industrialization.

In Cabinet duties re-allocations the following CS were reassigned to these ministries.

Rachel Omamo - Foreign Affairs

Sicily Kariuki - CS Water, Irrigation

Peter Munya - CS Agriculture

Monica Juma - CS Defence

Simon Chelugui - CS Labour

Ukur Yattani - CS Treasury

President Kenyatta said those who had not received new duties had been fired effectively sending home Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich was also formally let go in the changes.