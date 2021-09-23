Atheists in Kenya want religious studies removed from school curriculum

According to AIK, Religious Education under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) curriculum is flawed as it supposes that Kenya only has three religions; Christianity, Islam and Hindu.

"We propose the introduction of a new subject PHILOSOPHY AND ETHICS to replace CRE, IRE and HRE that will provide an inclusive and neutral environment for pupils to better understand and explore the views and opinions of people whose beliefs and values differ from their own," reiterated Nyende Mumia, President of AIK.

The proposal comes in the wake of news that KICD is set to review the CBC in the country.

"This is inline with requirements by the International Bureau of Education (IBE) which provides that curriculums are reviewed every five years," revealed KICD Chief Executive Officer, Professor Charles Ong’ondo.

According to AIK, "the new subject will include objective education about religious belief, but not to the detriment of other important philosophical and ethical perspectives like humanism, atheism, Buddhism, polytheism, naturalism e.t.c."

The upcoming review will involve looking at the content, policies, teaching and learning materials among other things. The curriculum has currently been executed until grade five.

The activity will also scrutinize gaps among the teachers who are the implementers of the the competency based curriculum CBC while noting available gaps.