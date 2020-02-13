There is never a dull day among the Kenyan online community which devices the most creative ways to generate humor even in the saddest moments.

On Wednesday, ODM Leader Raila Odinga relieved mourners attending the burial of Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi with a luo dirge that involved chanting the words jowi.

"Yawa, par uru lowo, lowo wang’e tek. Yawa, par uru lowo, lowo wang’e tek. Eeee, wuoyi, gimichamo e mari, gimodong’ to kik igen. Eeee, wuoyi, gimichamo e mari, gimodong’ to kik igen. Jowi! Jowi! Jowi! Jowi! Jowi! (Please, remember the soil, the soil is stubborn. Only consider what you have eaten or what you have, forget about whatever remains or that which you don’t have),” Odinga chanted amid uproar from the mourners.

Jowi is the luo word for a buffalo that is used by members of that community to mourn the passing on of a fierce warrior or a respected member of society.

For the online community, and particularly non-luo speakers , the word Jowi pricked their curiosity and some mischievous Kenyans started claiming a link to Joseph Irungu alias Jowie - an accused in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Some went as far as predicting that Jowie would soon be released, courtesy of the unrelated chant by Raila.

Coincidentally, Jowie's bail hearing took place a day later on Thursday and he was granted Sh3 million bond with an alternative for Sh2 million cash bail.

The coincidence started off a chain of humorous comments, making tongue-in-cheek connections between Jowie's release and Raila's chant.

Here are some of the tweets:

"Raila is very Powerful... Yesterday during Mzee Moi burial he called Jowie, Jowie and Now Jowie is out. Baba akisema amesema," Asmali Mohamed tweeted.

Baba , Tinga , Nyundo , Agwambo, Rao ,All sorts of names or Hon ,Raila Odinga , Engineer Got Jowie out of the Prison with just a call of his name , How powerful , Jackie Maribe your guy is out you can accommodate him now - Frank Mtetezi

Don't joke with ODM leader Raila Odinga. If Raila says your wife is pregnant, don’t question but instead start buying diapers and prepare for a kid. Imagine Jowie has been granted 2 Million cash bail in less than 24hrs since Raila mentioned his name in Kabarak - Hon Alinur Mohamed.

Is there anyone who can explain what jowie did? Why was Raila calling his name yesterday and the day before. Finally Jowie Granted Ksh. 2M Bail.....Thank God to Raila Oding for shouting his Name yesterday in front of Uhuru kenyatta and CJ Maraga -Tabaka Finest

The Legend of Raila Odinga lives on. They said he was washing people's sins’ ok. He shouted Jowi Jowi Jowi and now Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie is free. Wacheni Baba aitwe Baba - Onjili