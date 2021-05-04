Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Bill and Melinda Gates announce Divorce after 27 years of marriage
We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple - Bill and Melinda Gates
In a joint statement, the couple said that they believe they can no longer grow together as a couple as they move into the next phase of their lives.
Bill and Melinda, however, said that they share a common mission for their foundation where they will continue working together.
The two asked for privacy for their family as they begin their new life separated.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” read the stamen signed by Melinda Gates and Bill Gates.
