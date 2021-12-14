RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Businesswoman Mary Wambui given deadline to surrender pistol

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Mary Wambui is being probed over charges of evading taxes amounting to Sh2.2 billion.

Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai (r), Purity Njoki Mungai (c), and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021
The Firearms Licensing Board has given businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai an ultimatum to surrender her pistol.

According to communication from the firearms licensing board, Wambui was given until December 15, 2021.

Mary Wambui, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto is being probed over charges of evading taxes amounting to Sh2.2 billion.

Deputy President William Ruto with businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai
Her firearm license, which was seized by detectives was recovered at Weston Hotel along with her ID, bank cards and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

The documents were discovered after the businesswoman fled the hotel when police raided it on Wednesday, December 8.

The warrant of arrest was issued against Mary and her daughter Purity Njoki after efforts by DCI to reach them hit a dead end.

According to the investigating officer, Amina Ado, the woman is believed to have colluded with police officers before presenting herself to court.

After presenting themselves to court, they were released on a cash bail of Sh25 million each with the option of a Sh50 million bond each and two sureties of Sh25 million.

According to the businesswoman’s lawyer, Wambui was sick and had visited Nairobi Hospital and Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

However, the investigation officer said that she was unable to find any medical records on the suspect from the said hospitals.

The Kenya Revenue Authority then issued an alert at all border points in the country to prevent her from leaving.

