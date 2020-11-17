Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria on Tuesday announced that he had been admitted at the Mater Hospital, Nairobi.

The Chairperson of the Interfaith Council revealed that he had contracted the novel Covid-19 infection.

In a letter to congregants, the Nyeri cleric relayed that his condition has improved greatly since he was admitted.

"Thank you very much for your continued prayers [while] I am admitted with Covid-19. God has shown me his love and your love and prayers sent and promised, for me and many other patients in various hospitals and homes.

"I have improved slightly and can now eat and sleep well. However I am still on oxygen [support] as they continue treating me," the archbishop stated.

He went on to ask members of the public to adhere to the safety measures outlined by the Ministry of Health.