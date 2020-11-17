Thirty eight (38) students from Marafa Secondary School, Kilifi County, have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 disease.

Governor Amason Kingi announced that the alarming number of confirmed cases were all detected in one day.

The Form 4 students have been in school since October 12, 2020 when they resumed studies under strict covid-19 safety guidelines.

The authorities confirmed that the students have all been placed in isolation and are being provided with the necessary medicines to treat the condition.

"We have started getting so many cases, especially in schools, Marafa Secondary School is one case where 38 cases were tested in a day.

"This is a call to all of us to follow these rules and guidelines so that we can defeat the virus, if we don’t, it is not just this school but the entire county that will be in trouble," the Governor stated.

The Governor added that his team may impose a cessation of movement measure should the cases continue to rise.