The announcement which was made through CBK's social media pages seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to Central and Commercial banking operations.

The internship program is set to develop and prepare young talent to take up employment opportunities that come up in the Kenyan Banking and Financial Sector.

According to CBK, "the internship provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, including mentors and valuable contacts."

So, what are the requirements?

a) Candidates should possess a first degree from a recognised university in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Management or Social Sciences, Law, or related discipline or a Master’s degree in a relevant field.

b) Candidates must be Kenyan, between 21 and 29 years of age.

c) Candidates must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement and/or awaiting graduation.

d) Applicants must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the university attended.

e) Candidates should not have undertaken any other Internship Program or been exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating.

How to apply

Those interested are requested to submit their online applications through this link. Candidates are expected to attach:

a) a duly completed program application form.

b) copies of academic certificates, transcripts/documents.

c) a recommendation/reference letter from your learning institution.