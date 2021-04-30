CJ nominee Martha Koome goes after LSK President Nelson Havi

Lady Justice Koome referred to the contents of a memorandum which was submitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by the LSK president.

In the memorandum, Havi claimed that the CJ nominee had allegedly demonstrated her partiality.

He went on to claim that Justice Koome could noted trusted to act independently.

The CJ nominee went on to demand that Mr Havi withdraw his statement in a written document to the JSC and the LSK.