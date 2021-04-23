Nelson Havi: BBI is a product of Greed, Deceit and Mistrust

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Havi said the BBI was born from false grounds of ensuring peace, but did not assure of lasting electoral justice and democracy.

The LSK president pointed out that the end of the BBI push, which was born out of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will be disastrous to them.

“BBI is a product of greed, deceit and mistrust between the promoters and against the People of Kenya. It proceeded from a false premise of securing interim peace without guaranteeing lasting electoral justice and democratic rule. Its end will be apocalyptic to the promoters,” said Nelson Havi.

His words come a few days after it was reported that 34 counties debated the wrong format of the BBI document, and only 12 counties debated and approved the correct format of the BBI document.

Parliament’s Joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee released a report stating that there are three different formats of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment document, which were sent to County Assemblies.