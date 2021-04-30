The Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs is inviting the public to submit any comments they may have on the suitability of Hon. Justice Martha Koome for the appointment as the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court.
Kenyans contesting Justice Koome’s appointment asked to submit views before vetting begins
Deadline for submissions is 12th May, 2021.
The committee shall conduct approval vetting of Justice Koome on Thursday, 13th May and any member of the public contesting her appointment should be submitted before Wednesday, 12th May.
“The general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct approval hearing/vetting of the nominee for appointment as the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court…,” read the statement in part.
Prior to the hearing, members of the public have been asked to submit a written statement on oath and provide evidence to the clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, contesting the suitability of Justice Koome to hold office.
The Judicial Service Commission Committee unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.
President Uhuru Kenyatta forwarded Justice Koome’s name to parliament for the vetting and approval for appointment as the country’s next Chief Justice.
