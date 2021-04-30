Kenyans contesting Justice Koome’s appointment asked to submit views before vetting begins

The committee shall conduct approval vetting of Justice Koome on Thursday, 13th May and any member of the public contesting her appointment should be submitted before Wednesday, 12th May.

“The general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct approval hearing/vetting of the nominee for appointment as the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court…,” read the statement in part.

National Assembly invites public participation on Martha Koome's nomination Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to the hearing, members of the public have been asked to submit a written statement on oath and provide evidence to the clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, contesting the suitability of Justice Koome to hold office.

The Judicial Service Commission Committee unanimously agreed to nominate Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.