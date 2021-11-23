RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Court puts a stop to Sonko leaks

Cyprian Kimutai

Who will serve us tea now?

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been stopped by the Magistrate Court from further publishing any exposé on his ex-lawyers.
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been stopped by the Magistrate Court from further publishing any exposé on his ex-lawyers.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been stopped by the Magistrate Court from further publishing any exposé on his ex-lawyers.

"I have just gotten to my residence after a long day of tying up the subsequent episodes being 5B, 5C, 6 A, B and 7; only for my security to notify me that a court order has been served upon me ostensibly gagging further release of the expose," Sonko shared on Twitter.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga issued the orders and directed the two advocates to serve Sonko with the order and court papers by close of business today.

“Pending hearing Inter Partes hearing the defendants are hereby restrained from publishing further statements and articles forthwith as regards the plaintiffs,” the order states.

Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko former lawyers Cecil Miller, George Kithi, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen at a Milimani Court during Sonko's bail and bond ruling. [George Njunge, Standard]
The judge was referring to recently shared videos released by the controversial politician. Sonko accused his former lawyers Cecil Miller and George Kithi of conspiring with senior Executive Officers and Judges to deny him justice in his impeachment case.

The former boss of Nairobi County claimed that the two lawyers took large sums of money as bribes to stab him in the back.

“The plaintiffs are two beleaguered lawyers who deceived me in my criminal case and left me at the height of my charges, after enormous sums were paid in the guise of legal fees,” Sonko stated.

The two originally filed the case in the Supreme Court Civil Chamber, but Judge Joseph Sergon turned the case over to the Chief Magistrate.

Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021
Amana Said Jirani, the alleged brother of Judge Said Chitembwe, was also stumped from discussing the whole issue.

In a leaked video, Sonko met with Jirani who solicited and received a bribe on behalf of the judge.

The judge has however dismissed the video saying it has been edited to frame him especially after he dismissed a petition against Sonko challenging Governor Anne Kananu’s swearing-in.

Chitembwe said the man in the video isn’t his brother and they aren’t related although they have known each other for 10 years since they come from Kwale.

He says he met Sonko following the insistence of a client who was buying land from the former Governor and had sort advise to avoid being defrauded.

