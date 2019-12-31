Motorists in Nairobi will continue paying sh 200 for parking fee after the High Court extended orders restraining City Hall from hiking the parking fees to sh 400.

High Court Judge James Makau directed that motorists should continue paying Sh 200 until 17th February 2020, when a suit challenging the fee hike would be heard. He also directed Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and the Nairobi county administration to file their submissions before then.

Previously, City Hall had issued a public notice dated 2nd December to increase fees from the current Sh200 to Sh400. Buses that are not public service vehicles were to pay Sh1,000 daily. The notice was signed by county parking services director Tom Tinega.

Earlier on, the Consumer Federation of Kenya, through lawyer Henry Kurauka, had protested the decision stating that it would be a burden to people considering the tough economic times.

“There is no reasonable cause to increase parking fees at a time when most consumers are struggling to provide basic amenities for their families such as food, housing, healthcare, school fees, clothing, fuel, airtime, transport and expenses for other important social activities,” he said.

City Hall has maintained that the court has no jurisdiction to hear and determine the consumer federation’s application.

This is because the fee hike is a proposal contained in the Nairobi City County Assembly Finance Act 2019, and cannot be subject to court proceedings.