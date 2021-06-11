Crisis as NMS online portal is hacked, here are the affected services

Speaking on Thursday, NMS Deputy Director-General Kang'ethe Thuku confirmed that hackers infiltrated the e-construction portal and conducted numerous illegal building plan approvals.

"We discovered that the e-construction system was recently hacked into and we have stopped using that system for the time being as we look for a solution," Thuku conveyed.

The system has been used by developers in Nairobi to seek construction licenses and peruse building plans since March 2020.

Hackers gained access to the system's Quick Response (QR) code which is used to confirm approvals for developers.