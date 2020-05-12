CS Magoha sets up 10-member team to explore possibility of re-opening schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has constituted a 10-member committee that will be tasked with formulating the best possible ways to have schools re-opened.

In a statement, CS Magoha said the committee dubbed Covid-19 Education Emergency Response Committee will be chaired by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) chairperson Dr. Sarah Ruto.

“Aware that the effects of the pandemic have hurt the basic education sector the most – threatening to wipe out the gains made to stabilize the academic calendar- the ministry has appointed a NINE-member committee to take charge of the process of exploring the best possible strategies of restoring normality in the sub-sector. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Chairperson Dr Sarah Ruto will chair the Covid-19 Education Response Committee whose work will start with immediate effect,” said Magoha.

Other members of the committee include;

1. Mr. Indimuli Kahi – Chairman, Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association

2. Mr. Nicholas Gathemia – Chairman, Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association

3. Mr. Peter Ndoro – CEO,Kenya Private Schools Association

4. Mr. Ncholas Maiyo – Chairman, Kenya Parents Association

5. Ms. Augustine Muthigani – Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops

6. Ms Jane Mwangi – Kenya Association of Independent International Schools

7. Dr. Nelson Makanda – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK)

8. Sheikh Munawar Khan – Muslim Education Council

9. Mr. Peter Sitienei – Chairman, Kenya Special Schools Heads Association

The Committee will have six other ex-officio members.

Roles