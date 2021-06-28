Day Uhuru turned against Moi and what happened next

Much has been reported about how Kenyatta enjoyed a relationship with his community godfather retired President Mwai Kibaki and his political godfather the late former President Daniel Moi.

However, historical government records show that Uhuru turned against both Moi and Kibaki at two critical points in the country’s history.

Uhuru vs Moi

After the death of his father Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru retreated into the shadows, working as a bank teller and later founding a company, Wilham, to source and export agricultural produce.

Uhuru’s entry into politics came in the form of a shocker for Moi, after he led politicians in the demand for new blood in the leadership of KANU, the independence party.

Time has come, they said, for the old order to give way to the new; for old leaders to pass the mantle to the young.

The statement sent shockwaves across the country. It was deemed a direct attack against President Moi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he visited retired president Daniel Moi Pulse Live Kenya

It was extremely brave considering Moi’s larger than life persona, the close, historical ties between the Moi and Kenyatta families.

Uhuru and the young politicians came under attack from KANU veterans who accused them of being born with a silver spoon in their mouths.

Months later the Kenyatta family issued a statement saying they would support former Vice President and Finance Minister Mwai Kibaki, who had resigned as Health Minister in December 1991 to found the Democratic Party (DP).

Needless to say, Moi won the 1992 General Election amid a divided opposition that helped Moi win due to the splitting of votes by various candidates.

Uhuru's emergence in KANU and subsequent appointment by Moi, later on, signalled that the two had buried the hatchet.

Uhuru vs Kibaki

After Uhuru made amends with Moi, his relationship with his godfather, the person who named him was put to the test.

Uhuru’s return to Moi’s fold was the start of his apprenticeship under the late president and the end of his support for Kibaki.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moi appointed the young Kenyatta as the managing director of the Kenya Tourism Board and later as Minister for Local Government.

As it would later turn out, the late president was preparing Uhuru for entry into national politics where he was fielded as KANU’s candidate for the presidential election in 2002.

This again put the young Kenyatta against his godfather Kibaki who won by a landslide.