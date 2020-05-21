DCI detectives arrest man who sealed wife’s private parts with superglue

Detectives form the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested James Kifo Muriuki who sealed his wife’s private parts using superglue in May 16, 2020.

Muriuki was arrested on Thursday morning from a hideout in Kaningo, Kitui County with detectives from the Special Crimes Unit, and those of Tseikuru and Tharaka South DCI units.

“30-Year-Old James Kifo Muriuki, who on 16th May, 2020 horridly dehumanized his wife, has this morning been arrested from his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County by a combined team of @DCI_Kenya Detectives from Special Crime Unit, DCI Tseikuru and DCI Tharaka South,” read a tweet from DCI.

The suspect is said to have lured his wife to River Kathiani at night and ordered her to strip naked and tell him about all men she had an affair with while he was away in Nairobi.

Muriuki then beat her up, sprayed pepper, salt and superglue into her private parts, sealed her mouth and ears and left her for dead at the river.

“The arrest followed a shocking report made by the complainant, his wife, on how the suspect lured her in the dead of the night to river Kathita whereby he ordered her to strip naked and tell him all the men she had slept with while he was in Nairobi. On being hesitant, she was beaten by the suspect who also sprayed pepper, salt and super glue on her genitalia and later used a knife to push the said contents to her lady parts. Further, it was reported that he sealed her mouth and ears and left her for dead,” added DCI.

The suspect will be arraigned and charged in court, once necessary police procedure is complete.