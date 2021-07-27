DCI finally arrests main suspect in killing of Christine Ambani

The suspect was identified as Innocent Kalio Makokha, a 23-year-old student from the Mt Kenya University.

Makokha is said to have lured Ambani to her death under the guise of a date, with details confirmed that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

"On the fateful day of her murder, Christine had left the Mwihoko based Kiriri Women's University in the morning, to meet her boyfriend in Githurai town, 15 kilometres away.

"Detectives have established that it is during this night that the boyfriend turned killer, brutally murdered Christine, by stabbing her on the neck savagely and left her bleeding to her last breath. Makokha then took over Christine’s phone and logged into Christine’s family WhatsApp group. Posing as Christine, he sent a message asking family members to send her Sh87,000 claiming that she wanted to refund her boyfriend (Makokha) the money he had spent to help her settle in the college," a brief from DCI narrated.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, Makokha is a repeat offender, accused of having murdered his own brother, sister-in law and their one-year-old child.

"Further profiling of Makokha by sleuths based at the Crime Research and Intelligence bureau, revealed shocking details on his criminal record. He was discovered have been a dangerous criminal, previously arrested by detectives and set free under unclear circumstances.

"On February 2, 2021, Makokha was identified as the culprit behind the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife and their one year-old baby. Makokha in unclear circumstances killed the three by setting their house ablaze while they were inside. The matter was investigated by Mumias based detectives under reference number DCI/CR/NO925/36/2021," DCI reported.

Detectives further established that Makokha also had a history of vandalism, having attacked mourners who were planning the funerals of the three relatives who he was accused of executing.

Dramatic arrest of Innocent Kalio Makokha

It had previously been believed that Ambani had been abducted by unknown persons who went on to ask for ransom from the family.

Makokha was arrested in Chokaa, Nairobi County where he was hiding out following the murder of Ambani.

"He was arrested, charged and remanded at Kakamega G.K Prison. However, the [vandalism/disorderly conduct] case was withdrawn under unclear circumstances and the suspect set free!