The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali in connection to a video clip that went viral on social media.

In the clip that went viral in January this year showed the Mumias East MP beating up a man believed to have been a farm hand who had siphoned fuel from a tractor.

MP Washiali explained that the incident took place in 2015 and he had taken the unorthodox means of justice out of anger.

"I was angered that while we strive to have the factory stable, some people are determined to bring it down and undermining our efforts.

“I had only two options, to take him to the police so that he is arrested and ruin the rest of his life, or give him a few slaps and make him understand that what he was doing was wrong.

"Time is a healer and I must apologize to the public because, even though the beating was not fatal, as a leader, I shouldn’t have taken that route," he stated.

Washiali escaping police

Western Region Criminal Investigation Officer Shem Nyamboki confirmed that the case had been reopened weeks after Washiali fled Kakamega to escape arrest.

The officer confirmed that the incident was reported at the time it occurred, however, no action was taken at the time.

Nyamboki revealed that they have already interrogated the legislator's victim and the investigators are now waiting for the MP to record his statement.

"We have made good progress with a view to questioning the MP and taking appropriate action," the DCI officer stated.