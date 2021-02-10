The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has sent out an alert following the suspected murder of a bar maid in Laikipia County.

According to the police report, the 43-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom with a deep cut to the neck.

"Detectives based in Laikipia Central are investigating the heinous Murder of a 43-year-old woman, who was found dead in her bedroom today morning at Hotline village of Ngobit. Her lifeless body was found at the bedroom floor, lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck," the statement read.

DCI further outlined that no suspect had been identified, asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

"A bloodstained knife was also found next to the deceased, who resided next to Hotline Pub where she has been working as a bar attendant. Detectives probing into the case are working towards establishing the motive behind the killing, while capitalizing on all possible leads to the perpetrator(s).

"Should you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please call our DCI hotline 0800 722 203. Usiogope! This is an anonymous toll-free number," DCI stated.