Details have now emerged of ODM Leader Raila Odinga's low key return to the country after spending weeks in Dubai where he underwent medical treatment.

The Nation quoted its sources indicating that Odinga had quietly arrived before proceeding to his Karen home.

The ODM Leader jetted in using the luxurious private jet that flew Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed to Dubai.

The flight tracking details of the Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211 showed that it left Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport at 5.13pm and landed at JKIA at 9,47pm.

Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango, when contacted by Pulse Live Kenya, did not immediately return a request for a comment.