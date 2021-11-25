RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set [Photos]

Call him Mr. Money bags aka Simba

Singer Diamond Platnumz with Wiz Khalifa in the US
Singer Diamond Platnumz with Wiz Khalifa in the US

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has shared photos of his new jewelry which saw him spend more than Sh30 million.

Taking to Instagram, Diamond flaunted four diamond encrusted bracelets and five rings which spell ‘Simba’ which is his nickname.

$100K for the fingers… $177K for the Hand 🥶❄️ #SIMBA 🦁” read his IG caption that has over 100,000 likes already.

Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set
Diamond Platnumz flaunts his new Sh31 million jewelry set Pulse Live Kenya

As of Thursday, November 25, the dollar exchange rate was Sh112, meaning his jewelry was worth more than Sh31 million.

From the musician’s IG photos, its clear that he doesn’t mind spending money on expensive shiny pieces.

In October 2021, he flaunted his new Diamond encrusted Rolex watch worth about Sh.3, 325, 499.

He bought the timepiece during a tour of the United States.

New pendant

In August this year, the Jeje hit-maker was again in the headlines after spending over Sh5.2 million on a new pendant bearing his nickname Simba complete with an image depicting the head of a Lion.

On August 7, 2021, Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion pendant.

At that particular time, the singer warned his fellow artistes to avoid putting on fake Chains because they risk getting cancer.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

“Gold and Diamonds💎 #HalfManHalfLion Pendant!….stop wearing fake chains young boys...there's cancer ✌🏼....USD 48,000…Tsh! 111,360,000 for de pendant.................🕊

Aye ye ye! Naondokaje sasa??? kwanza nawahi nini wakati nimeachwa???? #FRESHI @icejewlz 🙌🏼”shared Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

