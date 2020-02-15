Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on the Sh40 Billion scadal that saw former sports CS Rashid Echesa produced in court with reports indicating that investigations are heading to DP Ruto’s office.

Taking to Twitter, Ruto shared a picture of the Saturday Standard headline, that read "Detectives probe Ruto's aides over Sh40B guns fraud" terming it a smear campaign by his competitors.

“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. “ Ruto wrote.

“Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation”. He added.

Reports attributed to well placed sources as well as the two complainants reveal that the multi-billion fraud was plotted and executed with Harambee House Annex that houses DP Ruto’s office.

Rashid Echesa, the key suspect is also a close confidant of DP Ruto with Nation reporting that as recent as a week ago, Echesa took the investors to the office of the Deputy President William Ruto at the Harambee Annex to sign the documents.

They however faled to meet the DP and after making a number of calls, he says, Mr Echesa told him that the DP had stepped out but asked them to go ahead to ahead and sign tender documents.

It remains unclear how the suspects in the scheme reportedly accessed the Harambee Annex boardroom and offices where a number of meetings were held at even after Echesa was fired from the cabinet.

Nation reports that the investors stated that the most crucial documents for the deals were signed in the boardrooms of the Harambee Annex Building and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where Mr Echesa was “recognized and highly respected” by the security personnel.