The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspect in the death of a 51-year-old boda boda operator Kisumu County.

Tom Mboya Ayoo, the deceased boda boda rider, sustained deep cuts to the head which are believed to have caused his death.

According to the police report, Mr Ayoo was the victim of robbery with violence perpetrated by one Fredrick Kivaji alias Asman who is believed to have worked with others not in police custody.

The assailants are said to have stolen the deceased man's motorcycle and disarmed its tracking device at another location.

"Acting on those leads, hey established further that the gadget had been disabled within Namalasire village in Mumias East. Led by the deputy in-charge DCI Kondele, the investigating team initiated a door to door search, bumping into the bike at a house under construction.

"A teen found within the compound gave details of the suspect who had brought in the motorcycle, hiding it in a room where a bloodstained iron bar and a sharp knife were also found," the DCI narrated in a statement on the matter.

The incident turned dramatic when the suspect attempted to escape in a matatu.

"A joint operation with the area administration saw the suspect; Fredrick Kivaji Musavakhwa alias Asman arrested, when the matatu he was using to escape was circulated and intercepted within Mumias township," DCI reported.