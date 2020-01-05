Drama ensued at the Ground for God’s Gospel 3G Ministries, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 after the pastor at the went berserk, stabbing his wife severally before slitting his throat.

The pastor identified as Elijah Misiko baffled the congregation at the church based in Bamburi in Mombasa County, causing commotion as police moved in swiftly to contain the situation.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the pastor stabbed his wife identified as Ann Mughoi in the back and on the hand, leaving her with serious injuries.

It is alleged that the pastor was aiming at his wife’s heart but she quickly used her hands to protect herself.

The pastor then went ahead committed suicide by slitting his own throat.

A crowd at the scene where pastor Elijah Misiko of Ground for God’s Gospel 3G Ministries in Mombasa stabbed his wife before committing suicide

Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident that happened in the full glare of the congregation at around 10:30 am.

The body of the deceased was taken to Coast General Hospital while the woman was rushed to the same facility for treatment.

A 10 page suicide note detailing the couple’s marital woes was found at the scene of the attack by police who visited the scene.

The pastor was reportedly facing challenges in his marriage and accused his wife of attempting to take over the church ‘he had struggled’ to establish.

