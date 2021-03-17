Education CS George Magoha on Wednesday outlined the way forward for a group of special candidates sitting for the KCPE and KCSE national exams.

CS Magoha stated that the students will be allowed to sit for the national exams just as any other student.

The Education CS elaborated that the candidates who fall under this special category are the heavily pregnant, the sick and those living with various disabilities.

"This is not the first time we are going to deliver exams to children who have just given birth in hospitals or to those who are sick and admitted in hospitals. And if the candidate is too sick to take the exam then this is also not the first time for them to wait for the next exam.

"The government will ensure that any child who has the capacity to sit for an exam is supplied with the papers. We are not re-inventing anything. The number of these special students might be higher this year but we have done this before," he stated.