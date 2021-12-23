RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Orie Rogo Manduli's daughter recognised among most outstanding women in Africa

Orie Rogo Manduli's eldest daughter Elizabeth became the first woman in Kenya to open a oil exploration company.

Elizabeth Rogo

Kenya Power’s Board member, Engineer Elizabeth Rogo, has been recognised as one of 100 Outstanding Female Executives in the African Oil and Gas sector by African Shapers.

The list comprises women who are leading lights and have significantly contributed to the development of the African Oil and Gas sector through their exceptional skills, hard work and unwavering determination.

Eng. Rogo is the Founder and CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, a technical firm serving the Oil and Gas, Geothermal and Mining sectors within the East African region.

Elizabeth Rogo pictured during a seminar

She is also the Chair of the Strategy & Innovation Board Committee of Kenya Power where she helps drive the Company’s strategic direction, innovations and investment decisions and is also a member of Kenya Power’s Board Audit Committee.

Eng. Rogo was also appointed to the Presidential Taskforce on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements and is also an esteemed member of the Implementation of the Recommendations Steering Committee Eng. Rogo is the Regional President (East Africa) for the African Energy Chamber.

I am truly humbled by this global recognition and wish to congratulate my fellow women executives who were equally recognized. As models, we must not only inspire but also provide opportunities for other women to join and excel in what is still a male-dominated sector.

"We have come a long way in changing perceptions and realizing our immense contributions in the Africa energy sector and beyond. I believe there are more opportunities that lie ahead for women to continue to make a positive change,” said Eng. Rogo.

Eng. Rogo holds over 21 years of international experience mainly in Oil & Gas in the USA, Europe and Africa in engineering, operations (onshore and offshore) and senior management with global companies.

She made history as the first woman to head drilling related operations in Sub Sahara Africa as country manager (Kenya) followed by regional head (Eastern Africa) for a global American company.

She is an avid mentor to many young professionals and served as the first Chair for the Nairobi chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. She is very passionate about women issues and leadership and is an accomplished speaker and moderator in international seminars and conferences.

Kenya Power is proud of Eng. Rogo’s achievement and is confident that it will motivate more women who wish to pursue their careers in the energy sector,” said Vivienne Yeda, Chairman of the Kenya Power Board of Directors.

The global oil and gas sector has been a male-dominated industry for many years. Women make up just 15% of the world’s oil and gas workforce, 17% of the power and utilities sector, and 32% of the renewable energy workforce.

In Africa and the Middle East, women make up less than 9% of senior management positons in the energy sector, with gender diversity decreasing with seniority,” said African Shapers in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Apart from Eng. Rogo, the distinguished list also features three other leading female energy executives from Kenya; Ms. Mary M’Mukindia (former CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya), Ms. Ogutu Okudo (Country Manager for SpringRock Group) and Eng. Michelle Boit (Chair of the Board of Directors of the Society of Petroleum Engineers - Kenyatta University Chapter).

