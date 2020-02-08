The body of former President Daniel Moi has arrived at the Kenyan parliament for public viewing.

Draped in national flag, the casket bearing the remains of Mzee Moi left Lee funeral home at around 7am and made its way to parliament.

Sombre mood engulfed the streets of Nairobi with Kenyans lining up the streets to witness the final journey of Mzee Moi who ruled Kenya for 24 years.

Emotions run high as Mzee Moi’s body arrives in parliament for public viewing [Photos]

The body will lie in state for three days of public viewing beginning today, Saturday, February 8, 2020 up to Monday.

Among those who arrived at Parliament buildings early was Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter who remembered the former President for uniting the country and ensuring that Kenya did not sink into debts despite its economic challenges.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to kick off the exercise at 10 am.