Former Migori County Assembly Speaker Gordon Ogola has come out to warn Kenyans on the peril of the Covid19 pandemic that has seen his family record 48 infections.

Ogola said the disease had already claimed the life of his brother, Moses Ogola, who died within 24 hours of being admitted to hospital.

The deceased was a recently retired senior official at the Ministry of Devolution and will be buried today at the family's rural home in God Ngoche in Migori.

The former Migori Speaker said they believe their 80-year old mother was the first one to contract the disease which spread to her children, farm workers, grandchildren, and extended family members. Gordon's mother is currently fighting for her life in the ICU.

“The last one or so week has been harrowing to the Ogola family and clan. In a span of seven days we have 48 infections in the family including my 80-year-old mum. She has been struggling in the ICU for the last five days."

“My 61-year-old brother Moses Osoro Ogola succumbed within 24 hours of admission. Every one who surrounded my mother including my step mum, her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins and workers have all tested positive. As Kagwe repeatedly says - let’s not treat this thing normally coz it will treat us abnormally. My worry now is: Is the whole family and village being wiped out? Put us in your prayers,” Gordon pleaded with Kenyans who remain skeptical of the existence of Covid19.

Gordon Ogola is a household name in Migori having served as County Speaker between 2013 and 2017.

He unsuccessfully contested the ODM senatorial ticket but lost the late Ben Oluoch.