"Dear friends and family, thank you for your prayers and the words of encouragement. I can't pick all the calls or respond to all the messages, but I deeply appreciate your prayers and goodwill. Mungu mbele," he said in a short post.

His latest statement was a stark contrast to the hubris the outgoing CEO had expressed when news of his ouster first broke.

"My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. Please ignore such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB," Mutua had stamped his foot.

However, ICT CS Joe Mucheru replaced him with Communications Authority of Kenya's (CAK) Director of Communications and External Affairs Christopher Wambua.

“I have not yet released any statement as the appointment was between the employee and the employer. I wonder why people rush to make statements on social media. If they want to politicise the appointment then I am happy to give them the freedom to do so," Mucheru told a local news website on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Wambua is an accomplished communication expert with masters in international studies and a postgraduate diploma in mass communication from UoN.

He started his career at Jomo Kenyatta University as a Public Relations Officer in 1997 where he worked for two years.

Wambua moved to the Tea Board of Kenya in 2000 where he worked in the same position for 6 months.

He joined the CAK that same year as an assistant public relations officer and was promoted to the position of Communication Manager after 12 years.

In 2014 he became the Assistant Director in charge of Multimedia Content and Innovation and was promoted to the position of a director the following year.

Ezekiel Mutua under investigation.

According to a leaked letter from EACC seen by Pulse Live the commission is investigating allegations of irregular payments of salaries and allowances to Mutua and a KFCB board member Gathoni Kungu.