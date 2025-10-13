Unmatched experience that keeps fans coming back to rugby 7s every year

The just-concluded inaugural Safari Rugby 7s tournament held at the Nyayo National Stadium was nothing short of electric. The Kenya national 7s teams Shujaa, Morans, and the Kenya Lionesses were among the teams that lit up the stadium in thrilling matches that kept fans on their feet. And when the dust settled, both Shujaa and the Lionesses emerged victorious, retaining their crowns in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

As someone who has followed the Rugby 7s circuit for years and attended this event, I can confidently say that the experience reminded me why rugby isn’t just a sport it’s a lifestyle.

Safety and top security in the venue

One of the biggest things that stood out this year was and always attracts the fans is the sense of security. Sports gatherings always raise safety concerns and the organisers did an exceptional job ensuring fans felt protected from start to finish. Entry checks were thorough yet efficient, and the presence security officers made everyone feel at ease.

The Safari 7s captains photoshoot

There was order everywhere from the parking spaces to the fan zones. Families came with children, and even late-night revellers stayed worry-free as the event transitioned smoothly from intense rugby matches to a lively afterparty. It’s that kind of environment that makes rugby a trusted and repeat experience for fans who know how to have a good time responsibly.

The high energy that defines rugby

If you’ve ever been to a rugby 7s event, you’ll agree that the energy is unmatched. The sport itself is fast, physical, and unpredictable, making it a perfect fit for adrenaline-loving young Kenyans. Every tackle, sprint, and try drew massive roars from the crowd on the stands and despite the scorching sun, there was reason to be up continuously. The Shujaa and Lionesses put on a show that reminded everyone why Kenya is a rugby powerhouse.

For many fans, rugby represents more than entertainment; it’s passion, pride, and community. And when you’re surrounded by thousands of fans who feel the same way, it’s hard not to get caught up in the emotion.

Kenyan Morans in action at the Safari 7s

Fashion takes the field

Rugby tournaments have evolved into fashion showcases, and this year was no exception. The stands looked like a runway.



From statement sunglasses and bold streetwear to coordinated couple outfits and sports wears fans came ready to turn heads. For many, rugby weekends are a chance to catch up with friends, take great pictures, and express themselves through style.

The ladies especially went all out, balancing sporty and chic looks, while men showed up in classic rugby jerseys and trendy casual wear. Walking around the stadium, I couldn’t help but notice that rugby has become an intersection of sport and self-expression.

A celebration of culture

Rugby 7s in Kenya is more than just competition, it’s a melting pot of cultures. The music, the chants, the flags, and the food stalls serving everything from nyama choma to street delicacies created an atmosphere that was proudly Kenyan. The sense of unity in the stadium was heartwarming. You’d find fans from different counties bonding over a shared love for the game, strangers dancing together, and laughter filling the air between matches.

Mascots at the Safari 7s

Rugby has managed to do what few other events can bring people together across generations, classes, and regions.

The afterparty magic

No rugby tournament is complete without its legendary afterparty, and this year’s was simply unforgettable. As the final whistle blew, the stadium transformed into a concert arena. Top local artists took the stage, and the crowd’s energy only grew louder.