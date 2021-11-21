Find out why Malaysians are impressed by the Kenya Police

On Friday, November 19 Proton Kenya posted the announcement on its official Facebook page with several pictures showing the new vehicles.

The company wrote that they’ve handed over 30 Proton X70 SUVs to the National Police Service (NPS) in the caption.

"The Proton X70 will bring supreme style, superb stability, and comfort to the National Police Service as they execute their mandate," read the caption in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The first question Malaysians asked was about the unique colours used for the police force in Kenya.

"Wow we don't have that colours in Malaysia's X70. This is special. All the best to Kenya's Police with the Proton X70," said a Facebook user identified as M Fitri M Shukri

The others praised the majestic look of the new police cars, and they even noted the fierce Proton logo. "Congratulations Kenya Police force. Look posh and majestic," wrote another user; QistNur AiMessi.

Since Proton’s merger with Geely, the company has produced some quality vehicles. The Proton X70 is the company’s first SUV which has since sold 48,000 units within two years.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Proton X70 Standard 2WD mode purchased by NPS, costs Sh.3 million. The Proton X70 is a compact crossover SUV.

Marketed as a C-segment SUV, the car was launched in December 2018, unveiled in a ceremony by then Malaysia prime minister and former Proton chairman Mahathir Mohamad.