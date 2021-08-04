Fire burns down Nairobi estate for 4th time this year

The fire which started in the late hours of Tuesday night August 2, razed down their houses, destroyed property and injured many.

Although the cause of the fire was not determined, the victims suspected it was an act of arson.

“This is the fourth time the fire has burnt down houses this year,” one of the residents who had lived in the area for more than 20 years.

Informal settlements in Kenya are prone to fire due to land disputes between residents, the government and businessmen.

Arsonists are usually sent to torch houses and businesses to scare away residents and give way to land developers.