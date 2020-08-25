Former Likoni Member of Parliament Masoud Mwahima is dead.

The former legislator died on Monday night at his Vyemani home in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Mr Mwahima is said to have suffered from asthma complications, which he had been treated for on Sunday.

“We took him to hospital after he had complained of asthma yesterday (Sunday), and when we brought him back, he was okay," his son Juma told a local daily.

His death comes barely a month after the demise of former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe, whom they served together in the National Assembly.

Mwahima was first elected to parliament in 2007/2008 on an ODM ticket and re-elected in 2013 until he left the party in 2016.