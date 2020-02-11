Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Wednesday treated mourners with humorous anecdotes of the private life of Kenya's second President - the late Daniel arap Moi.

Gdeon told mourners that despite the strenuous public duties, Mzee Moi remained a wonderful father to him and his siblings.

He treated mourners with a break of laughter as he told of his own personal stories as Mzee Moi's last born son.

He recalled one incident where his father had bought a new car and in his youthful energy decided to take it on a test drive.

He ended up crashing the vehicle and dreaded breaking the news to his father, but cunningly went to see his father with a bible in his hand.

Surprisingly, Mzee Moi broke into laughter as he had already learnt of Gideon's accident.

" I recall at one time when my father had bought a brand new car. As a young boy, I could not wait to take the car for a speed drive, but it got into an accident and it was no more."

"I decided to carry a bible on my hand as I went to break the news to him. My father took one look at me and shook his head and burst into laughter. He had a great sense of humour and that was Mzee,"Gideon said.