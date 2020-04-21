Spray booths installed in Kibra constituency by Sonko Rescue Team were vandalized raising disagreement between Governor Mike Sonko and government officials.

Sonko stated that the booths were vandalized under the supervision of the Deputy County Commissioner.

"I am saddened by the vandalism that occurred earlier today supervised by the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner allegedly with instructions from the Nairobi Regional Coordinator," the Nairobi County boss said.

Governor Mike Sonko

Vandalism

In a lengthy post, Sonko termed the vandalism as “a new low, and the hallmark of the selfishness and pettiness.”

"Today’s action is not only evil but proof that indeed we have people in government who would rather have Kenyans die of the pandemic or starvation than see them helped by people they (government officers) don’t like politically,” Sonko said.

Governor Sonko installed the booths in several parts of Nairobi County to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho

Pointing at PS Kibicho

He further claimed that the officers frustrating him were working under the instructions of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

The governor alleged that he had been informed that PS Kibicho had given instructions to have the spray booths uninstalled.

"The RC confirmed the instructions were from Interior PS Karanja Kibicho. Recently, my colleague Hassan Joho launched public sanitization booths, in partnership with the Suleiman Shahbal Foundation and nobody has had a problem with that," he said.