The government is currently tracing over 50 people who came into contact with a Catholic priest who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The priest, Nicholas Maanzo, who had been on a year-long study tour in the Italian capital of Rome where there corona virus has spread widely.

He did not quarantine after jetting back to Kenya on Monday last week and on Sunday , Maanzo was rushed to the isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms including breathing difficulties.

His family had complained to the authorities that their kin was not observing the mandatory quarantine guidelines as he would occasionally sneak out of his house in the evening to spend time with village folks thus endangering their lives.

Among those being sought for testing include boda boda operators, staff at Magunas Supermarket in Kitui where the priest shopped and an unknown number of people who visited the local Absa Bank (formerly Barclays Bank) ATM where the priest withdrew cash on the evening of Tuesday March 24.

His relatives, neighbors and Catholic nuns at the Kwa-Ngindu Sisters of Good Shepherd are also being sought for testing having interacted with the priest over the week he was in Kenya.