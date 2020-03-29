Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has issued a new directive to employers in the wake of the on-going 7PM-5PM curfew necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the press from Afya House, the CS took issues with employers who have been releasing their staff late in the evening, making it impossible for them to make it home before the curfew begins.

“If they do not want to release their employees on time then they should prepare accommodation for them.

“What they cannot do is to release their employees thirty minutes before time at a time when they are sure that they cannot make it home before 7 when the curfew begins.” Stated the CS.

The CS also stated that the country, in collaboration with other partners is preparing for the pandemic by acquiring the necessary equipment such a ventilators and ICU beds.

He added that the country is at a place where it will begin manufacturing protective gear.

Kagwe also revealed that the number of those infected with Coronavirus has increased to 42 following four new confirmed cases.

The CS was speaking amid complaints of police brutality witnessed during the curfew that began on Friday, 27 March 2020.