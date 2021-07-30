CS Kagwe warns Kenyans on escalation of Covid-19 measures [Full Speech]

CS Kagwe was flanked by members of the National Emergency Response Committee Kagwe warned that the government would not hesitate to escalate the safety measures if Kenyans don’t observe them.

He announced that the nationwide curfew from 10 pm to 4 was extended and all political and social gatherings were banned.

In agreement, Police IG Hillary Mutymbai stated that all officers have been given strict orders to ensure that the new protocols are followed.

“Mine is instructions to commanders and members of the police service. With effect from today, all measures stepped up and enforced. We urge members of the public to cooperate with the police,” th IG said.

Kagwe also advised Kenyans against self-medication and the use of over-the-counter medication for respiratory tract infections.

The Health CS directed employers in both the private and public sectors to allow employees to work from home until further notice.