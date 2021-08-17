How Senator Prengei's wife narrowly escaped minutes before husband's deadly car crash

Family members who spoke to Nation said that Catherine Prengei had just alighted from the illfated white Toyota Prado.

The two had left their farm in Eastern Mau and headed to their home along Nakuru-Kabarak.

When they got to Nakuru, Catherine boarded a different vehicle and went home ahead of the late senator, minutes later

“The two were together in Nakuru town, but his wife decided to go home earlier, leaving him behind. On arriving, someone called and informed her that he had been involved in an accident and that he had been taken to War Memorial Hospital,” Daniel Kobei stated.

He added that when the vehicle crashed at around 9.45pm, Senator Prengei was driving himself.

Police sources said that the late politician was speeding when he rammed into a wall on the driver’s side at Gioto along the Nakuru-Kabarak road, a few kilometres from the town.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Jubilee Party nominated Senator Victor Prengei as a brilliant leader who worked tirelessly for the improvement of the welfare of Kenya's youth and minority communities.

“It is disheartening and very unfortunate that death has robbed us of an energetic young leader who worked relentlessly for the empowerment of our youth and the safeguarding of the interests of our minority communities across the country.

“As a special interest legislator, Senator Prengei has been at the forefront in advocating for the welfare of the youth and minority communities especially his Ogiek Community inside and outside Parliament,” the President eulogised.

In the condolence message to the family of the departed legislator, the President pointed out that it was because of Senator Prengei's vision and commitment to the mentorship of the youth, especially those from minority communities, that the ruling Jubilee Party nominated him to the Senate.

“His deep desire to uplift, mentor and nurture the Kenyan youth especially those from our minority groups including his Ogiek Community endeared him to many.

"He was determined in his quest to bridge the gap and position minority communities at the core of our national development agenda,” the President said.

The Head of State wished the family of Senator Prengei, God's comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the young leader's sudden demise.