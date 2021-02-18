Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has sounded an alarm on one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's latest Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) appointment.

Dr Mutua, without mentioning names, stated that one of the President's picks had been indicted on corruption.

The Governor outlined that the unnamed person was fired from the Machakos county government over corruption.

He further stated that the President's latest appointments were based on tokenism instead of worthy candidates.

"If there’s anyone to blame for the political chaos in this country it is President Uhuru Kenyatta. President Kenyatta has appointed CASs for patronage not abilities. I see some who I fired from my government for corruption and inefficiency," the Governor stated.

It is likely that the appointee Governor Mutua may have been referring to is the now Labour CAS Jackson Musyoka Kalla.

Musyoka has previously served as the Chief Officer in Machakos County.