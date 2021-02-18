Former Radio Citizen Presenter Syombua Osiany penned down a congratulatory message to her husband David Osiany, after landing a new government job.

On Wednesday, David Osiany was appointed as the new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development in Cabinet reshuffles done by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In her message, Syombua shared a bible verse that reads; “Proverbs 22:29, You see a man skilled in his work? He will serve kings” declaring favour upon her husband as he serves Kenyans.

She also promise to support him fully; “Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever. Go and conquer the world”

“Proverbs 22:29

You see a man truly skilled in his work?

He will serve kings. A hearty congratulations to you my Love @OsianyDavid HSC, on your appointment as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

Favor is upon you; success will be your portion. You will deliver for Kenya and beyond. I have so much faith in you. Let the world experience what I get to experience daily!

Babe, you know you have all the support on my knees NOW than ever.

Go and conquer the world. I love you” reads Syombua Osiany’s message to David Osiany.

Previously, Osiany who is a Policy Communications expert, served as an Adviser to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on youth affairs. He has also worked as a news anchor at Royal Media Services owned station HOT96.

Cabinet reshuffles

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Head of Public Services Joseph Kinyua made a few changes to senior ranks of the Executive with new appointments and re-alignments in various ministries.

President Kenyatta appointed the following persons as Chief Administrative Secretaries to the various dockets as listed below:

Eric Simiyu Wafukho – The National Treasury & Planning

Jackson Musyoka Kalla – Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka – Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives

Japheth Ntiba Micheni – The State Law Office & Department of Justice

David Osiany – Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise Development

Dr. Sara Ruto – Ministry of Education

Zachary Ayieko – Ministry of Energy

Alex Mburi Mwiru – Ministry of Lands & Physical Planning

The following Chief Administrative Secretaries were re-assigned to other dockets as below:

Winnie Guchu- Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government

Gideon Mungaro – Ministry of Devolution & The ASALs

Lina Jebii Kilimo – Ministry of Public Service & Gender

Hassan Noor Hassan – Ministry of Education

Zack Kinuthia Mugure – Ministry of Sports, Culture &Heritage

Simon Kachapin – Ministry of Sports, Culture & Heritage