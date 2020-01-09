Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday night extended a wish to help embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna as he spoke to Citizen TV presenter Jeff Koinange.

Governor Sonko posted on his social media pages: "I wish Sonko Rescue Team can rescue Miguna Miguna."

The post received overwhelming responses from the Governor's and Miguna's followers who took the time to note that Sonko had his own battles to fight.

I'm broke - declares Governor Sonko

The Governor's post came just hours after he had told a court in Nairobi that he is unable to provide for his family after his personal bank accounts were frozen as part of investigations into corruption allegations against him.

He further accused the Assets Recovery Agency of illegally freezing the bank accounts given that investigations were to last only 14 days.

"To continue festering these bank accounts of the applicant in the manner complained of itself is a violation of the constitution.

"Having not been extended beyond the 14 days initially granted in December 2019, the said orders is a nullity and cannot be legally enforced having lapsed and ought to be vacated.

“The Assets Recovery Agency is thus relying upon a non-existing and lapsed order to unlawfully invade and freeze the applicant’s bank accounts in breach of the constitution," the court papers read.